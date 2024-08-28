Mosquito spraying to be done in Pachaug State Forest Thursday night

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Mosquito Management Program plans to spray insecticide in the Mt. Misery area of Pachaug State Forest as a precaution on Thursday if weather allows in an attempt to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.

They said there have been no cases of eastern equine encephalitis virus in humans in Connecticut so far this season, but the risk level in the eastern part of the state for EEE is elevated.

The spraying will be done in an area of eastern Connecticut where mammal-biting mosquitoes carrying EEE have been consistently detected out of an abundance of caution to minimize the potential for the spread of the virus to humans.

Spraying will be done on the evening of Aug. 29.

Entrances to the State Forest will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday and the forest and nearby roads will be closed for the evening. They will re-open at 8 a.m. on Friday.

DEEP said residential portions of these roads still will remain accessible to residents.

EEE has been detected in the following towns this year: Canterbury, Ledyard, North Stonington, Sterling, and Voluntown. No human cases have been reported in Connecticut in 2024, but human cases have been reported in Massachusetts, Vermont, New Jersey, and New Hampshire, where there has been one death.

And a white-tailed deer died from EEE in Lisbon earlier this month.

“DEEP encourages residents to take appropriate precautions as we are still not through the mosquito season,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes. “With the presence of EEE in mosquitoes in eastern Connecticut and West Nile Virus in other areas of the state, it is very important that residents minimize time outdoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are prevalent and wear long sleeves and use insect repellent if out at any point during those times.”

DEEP said the insecticide the Mosquito Management Program will spray contains the active ingredients sumithrin and prallethrin. They said when applied at appropriate rates, it does not affect humans, pets or other non-target organisms.

Campers have been notified of the spraying and have been advised to leave the area while spraying is conducted.

Road closures

The following forest roads will close beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday:

DEP Trail 1, Gardner Road, Stone Hill Road, Trail 1, Lee Road, Lawrence Road, Trail 2, and Route 49 North entrance.

Road gates in these areas will close during this time. Residential portions of these roads still will be accessible to residents.

Visitors are advised to avoid the area while spraying is conducted.

Campers have been advised to avoid the area until at least 10 p.m. Thursday night and will be permitted to return after that.

Reducing risk of mosquito-borne illnesses

