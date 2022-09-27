Hartford

Mother, Infant Injured After Car Crash in Hartford

Fire officials said a mother and her infant were among those injured during a car crash in Hartford Tuesday night.

Authorities said they were called to a two-car accident on Jefferson Street. Responding crews found a car that was hit and struck a pole.

Two adults and one infant were injured during the crash. The mother and her infant were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, firefighters said.

The other car involved in the crash allegedly fled the scene.

Police are investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

