Greenwich

Mother Left Infant Alone in Car While Shopping: Police

Greenwich Police

A 23-year-old mother was arrested after Greenwich police said she left her infant alone in a vehicle while she went shopping.

A passerby noticed an infant crying in a car on Liberty Way in Greenwich on March 11 and called police. The witness told police the child was alone for at least 15 minutes.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the mother, Wendy May DiMartino, of Stamford, shopping about 100 yards away, according to police.

Local

coronavirus 24 mins ago

Gov. Lamont, Healthcare Leaders to Provide Update on Conn. Coronavirus Response

gas prices 35 mins ago

Gas Prices Continue to Fall Across Connecticut

Investigators got a warrant for DiMartino's arrest.

She turned herself in on Thursday at the Greenwich Police Department and was charged with leaving a child under 12 unsupervised in a public place.

DiMartino posted a $10,000 bond. She is due in court on May 20.

This article tagged under:

Greenwich
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us