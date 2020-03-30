Mother Left Infant Alone in Car While Shopping: Police

A 23-year-old mother was arrested after Greenwich police said she left her infant alone in a vehicle while she went shopping.

A passerby noticed an infant crying in a car on Liberty Way in Greenwich on March 11 and called police. The witness told police the child was alone for at least 15 minutes.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the mother, Wendy May DiMartino, of Stamford, shopping about 100 yards away, according to police.

Investigators got a warrant for DiMartino's arrest.

She turned herself in on Thursday at the Greenwich Police Department and was charged with leaving a child under 12 unsupervised in a public place.

DiMartino posted a $10,000 bond. She is due in court on May 20.