Mother's Day Provides Boost to Businesses

Families are finding special ways to honor those important women in their lives.

And following years of COVID, more people are going out and that means a big boost for businesses.

“Family. Togetherness. That’s it,” said Deborah Malta, of Waterbury. “We did this a couple of years ago and it was phenomenal. And then we’ve had the pandemic. So we missed it.”

Families turned out for a Mother’s Day tradition with a brunch in Waterbury.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This year this favorite event at the Courtyard by Marriot Waterbury Downtown was back.

And it was sold out.

“Because of COVID, everything stopped. So this is our first one since COVID. So we are really excited,” said Shellane Dyer, of Courtyard by Marriott.

This year, spending on Mother’s Day is expected to hit a record $31.7 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

That breaks down to about $246 per person.

“I’m feeling great. I have my family. My grandchildren. My great-grandchildren. So it’s a wonderful day,” said Esther Lerner, of Waterbury.

So what are the top gifts?

75-percent plan to get their mom a greeting card.

That’s followed by flowers, a special outing such as brunch, gift cards, clothing & accessories, and finally jewelry.

“I love being a mom. It’s the best job in the world,” said Amy Schoen, of West Hartford.

Maybe the most valuable gift to give is time.

We caught up with a mother and daughter spending part of the day exploring Elizabeth Park in West Hartford.

“We live in the neighborhood and this is my happy place, Elizabeth Park, and the tulips. I love it. I come here as often as I can and it’s a special way to spend Mother’s Day,” said Schoen.

“I just love our relationship and Mother’s Day is a really nice way for me to help celebrate her and all the good things she does for me,” said Hannah Schoen, of West Hartford.

Mother’s Day is a pretty popular holiday.

Roughly 84-percent of adults are expected to celebrate in some way.

Maybe mom wanted to hit the links this Mother’s Day.

She was able to do so for free at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain.