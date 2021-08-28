Motorcycle Accident Closes Part of I-691 in Meriden; Serious Injuries Reported

An accident involving a motorcycle has closed the westbound side of Interstate 691 in Meriden, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

DOT officials said the highway is closed between exits 6 and 4. Traffic is backed up in the area.

Connecticut state police said there are serious injuries.

#cttraffic I-691 Westbound is closed between exits 5 and 4 for a serious injury accident. Please use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 28, 2021

It is unknown how long the highway will remain closed. The accident was reported at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Drivers are being advised to take an alternate route. No additional information was immediately available.