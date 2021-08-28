traffic alert

Motorcycle Accident Closes Part of I-691 in Meriden; Serious Injuries Reported

CT Department of Transportation

An accident involving a motorcycle has closed the westbound side of Interstate 691 in Meriden, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

DOT officials said the highway is closed between exits 6 and 4. Traffic is backed up in the area.

Connecticut state police said there are serious injuries.

It is unknown how long the highway will remain closed. The accident was reported at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Drivers are being advised to take an alternate route. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

traffic alertmeridenmotorcycle crashInterstate 691I-691
