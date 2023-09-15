barkhamsted

Motorcycle collides with bear in Barkhamsted

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A motorcycle collided with a bear in Barkhamsted Friday afternoon, according to Litchfield County Dispatch.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Center Hill Road.

By the time emergency crews responded to the scene, the bear had run off, dispatchers said.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. The extent of the rider's injuries was not immediately known.

