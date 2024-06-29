Motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in Bridgeport

A motorcyclist has died after he collided with a vehicle in Bridgeport on Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers received several calls about an accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue around 4 p.m. It was reported that the motorcyclist appeared to be seriously injured and unconscious.

According to investigators, a Volkswagen Passat was traveling north on Carroll Avenue. As it attempted to cross the intersection with Stratford Avenue, it was struck by a Honda CBR600 motorcycle that was traveling east on Stratford Avenue.

Emergency crews gave medical attention to the 36-year-old motorcyclist and he was transported to Bridgeport Hospital Medical Center. He later died of his injuries. The motorcyclist's identity has not been released.

The 34-year-old driver of the vehicle involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.

The collision is under investigation by the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Andrew Orum at (475) 422-6612, andrew.orum@bridgeportct.gov or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at (203) 576-TIPS.