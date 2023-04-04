Motorcyclist Dies After Getting Trapped Under Vehicle During Crash in Meriden

Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed after getting trapped under a vehicle during a crash in Meriden on Monday night.

Dispatchers received 911 calls about a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Broad Street around 7:12 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they learned three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators said it appears a Jeep Cherokee was waiting at the red light at the intersection of Broad Street and Olive Street. A Chevy Impala was in the far right northbound lane and was also stopped for a red light.

According to authorities, a white Yamaha motorcycle being driven by 30-year-old Jeffery Swift, of Wallingford, was traveling south on Broad Street when he struck the front left corner of the Jeep as the Jeep began to pull out of Olive Street.

After the collision, police said Swift lost control, slid across Broad Street and hit the Chevy Impala before becoming trapped under the vehicle.

Firefighters lifted the vehicle off of Swift. Lifesaving measures were performed and Swift was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Meriden Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information or anyone who may live or work in the area and has video footage of the incident is asked to call police at (203) 630-6201.