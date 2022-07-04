Motorcyclist Dies After Hitting Two Vehicles in Stamford

A motorcyclist has died after hitting two vehicles in Stamford on Sunday afternoon.

Police said a 68-year-old Stamford resident was driving a 150cc motorcycle southbound on Newfield Avenue around 12:20 p.m. At some point, investigators said the motorcyclist crossed into the northbound travel lane of Newfield Avenue and collided with what is believed to have been a white four-door sedan and then a second vehicle.

The collision with the first vehicle caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from the motorcycle, authorities said. The motorcycle continued traveling southbound until coming to a final stop just off of the roadway on the northbound side of the road.

According to officers, the white sedan did not stay on the scene and continued traveling northbound on Newfield Avenue. The second vehicle that was struck stayed at the scene and attempted to help the motorcyclist.

Several witnesses also stopped and attempted to help the motorcyclist until EMS arrived. Police said despite all life-saving efforts, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. The Stamford PD CARS unit is looking to speak with the driver of the white four-door vehicle that left the scene.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police at (203) 977-4712.