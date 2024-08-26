Motorcyclist dies after losing control, hitting parked vehicle in Waterbury

A motorcyclist has died after police said he lost control and hit a parked vehicle in Waterbury on Sunday night.

Officers responded to Hill Street at Pilgrim Avenue around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle crash.

Investigators said a motorcyclist lost control of their motorcycle, was ejected and then hit an unoccupied, parked vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died. He was identified as 28-year-old Jose Morales, of Waterbury.

The Waterbury Police Department Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information should call (203) 246-3975.