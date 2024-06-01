Motorcyclist from South Windsor seriously injured in Enfield crash

A motorcyclist from South Windsor has serious injuries after a crash in Enfield on Friday night.

An SUV and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of King Street and Weymouth Road around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the 60-year-old motorcyclist from South Windsor was transported to St. Francis Hospital for serious injuries.

The occupants inside of the SUV were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The collision is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer J. Peterson at (860) 763-8920.