Enfield

Motorcyclist from South Windsor seriously injured in Enfield crash

By Cailyn Blonstein

Enfield Police Department

A motorcyclist from South Windsor has serious injuries after a crash in Enfield on Friday night.

An SUV and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of King Street and Weymouth Road around 5:30 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to police, the 60-year-old motorcyclist from South Windsor was transported to St. Francis Hospital for serious injuries.

The occupants inside of the SUV were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The collision is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer J. Peterson at (860) 763-8920.

This article tagged under:

Enfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us