Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into car in Greenwich

A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after crashing into a car head-on, state police said.

The crash happened in the intersection of Round Hill Road and Close Road in Greenwich.

The motorcyclist was headed south when they lost control, crossed the double yellow lines and crashed into a car going in the opposite direction, officials said.

According to troopers, the car driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

State police ask that any witnesses to the crash call 203-622-8014 or 203-622-2015, as they continue to investigate.