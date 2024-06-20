Chester

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Chester

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Chester when his bike hit a guardrail early Thursday morning, according to state police.

Sean Francis Guiheen, 27, of Killingworth was heading west on West Main Street/Route 148 around 1:17 a.m. when he went into the eastbound lane on a curve and hit a metal guardrail, state police said.

He was thrown from his 2007 Electra Glide and taken to Middlesex Hospital, where he later died, according to state police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper McKay at (860) 399-2100.

