Motorcyclist Killed in Head-on Crash, Fire in Stamford

A motorcyclist has died after a head-on crash and fire in Stamford on Friday night.

Investigators said a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on High Ridge Road around 7:30 p.m. when they crossed into the northbound lane and collided with the front of a Honda Accord that was traveling northbound.

The crash caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from the motorcycle and off the road. After that, the motorcycle caught on fire, authorities added.

Someone driving by after the crash attempted to extinguish the fire, but he was unsuccessful. The fire was put out by firefighters.

According to police, the motorcyclist, identified as a 23-year-old Stamford resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcyclist's identity has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.

