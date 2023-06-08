Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in New Haven

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in New Haven Wednesday night and police said they are looking for the other driver who left the scene.

The crash happened at the intersection of Haven and Clay streets in New Haven around 8:30 p.m.

Police said Jose Rodriguez, 41, of New Haven, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle north on Haven Street, toward Clay Street, and a green sedan was heading west on Clay Street toward Haven Street when the crash happened.

Rodriguez was in critical condition and was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver of the green sedan fled right after the crash and went east on Clay Street toward James Street, police said.

New Haven Police are trying to identify the driver of the sedan and they are asking for help from the public.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has information is urged to call police at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).