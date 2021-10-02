Southington

Motorcyclist Dies After Collision in Southington

A man has died after his motorcycle was involved in an accident Friday night.

Police responded to Queen Street just before 10 p.m. for a report of a collision involving a car and motorcycle.

According to investigators, 20-year-old Garrett Vanepps, was operating a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Queen Street. The car, a 2002 Toyota Camry, was traveling southbound on Queen Street when the two collided in the northbound lane of Queen street, said police.

Vanepps suffered serious physical injuries and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver and passengers in the car were not injured and remained on scene after the accident.

This accident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Neal Ayotte at (860) 621-0101.

