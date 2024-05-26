StormTracker

Multiple chances for rain as Memorial Day Weekend continues

By Anthony Carpino

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Memorial Day Weekend continues with a chance for isolated showers in parts of the state on Sunday.

The showers from the morning have come to an end and we'll see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

As temperatures warm into the low 80s, there will be the risk of a few isolated pop-up showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Memorial Day Monday will be cloudier and cooler with temps in the 70s.

A spot shower will be possible in the morning with mostly dry conditions in the afternoon.

Rain and storms are expected to move into the state after dinnertime.

Local

Middletown 37 mins ago

Wesleyan University graduation held as planned with no disruptions, protests

Meriden 1 hour ago

Injuries reported in motorcycle crash on I-91 South in Meriden

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us