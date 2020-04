After a couple of days filled with sunshine and beautiful weather, we have multiple chances for rain in the upcoming days.

Today will feature lots of clouds with a little bit of sun this afternoon. Highs will be near 60.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy. Showers are possible tomorrow morning with a chance for some thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

On Friday, gusty and damaging winds are possible. Gusts could reach between 40 to 50 mph. Highs are expected in the upper 40s.

