Multiple People Charged in Deadly Middletown Shooting

Police have made multiple arrests in a shooting that killed a young man and injured a teenager in Middletown earlier this year.

Tylon Hardy, 25, was killed when an altercation led to a shooting in the area of Highlands Crescent and Stirling Court on May 16. A 17-year-old was also injured in the shooting.

Police previously identified 20-year-old Matthew O'Banner as a suspect. Earlier this month, he was arrested as a fugitive from justice in New Jersey. He has been extricated to Connecticut and was arraigned Tuesday on charges of murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He was held on a $2 million bond.

On June 3, Middletown police arrested another suspect, 21-year-old Nahkyn Durazzo, who they say was present and involved in the shooting. He was charged with violation of probation and held on a $75,000 bond.

On August 9, police arrested 54-year-old Michelle Sanders, O'Banner's mother. She faces charges of hindering the investigation, tampering with evidence, interfering with officers, and other charges.

On Wednesday police arrested 21-year-old Alexandra Vazquez, who they identified as O'Banner's girlfriend. She is accused of interfering with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Stroud at 860-638-4147.