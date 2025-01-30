New Haven

Multiple people injured after stolen car causes crash in New Haven: police

By Anyssa McCalla

A stolen car caused a four-way car crash and rollover, leaving multiple people injured in New Haven on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The New Haven Police Department responded to an incident involving a stolen car after the owner left it running while unlocked.

The stolen vehicle collided with three other cars, causing it to rollover, according to police.

Police said multiple people, including the driver of the stolen vehicle, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the stolen car is facing charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain lane and following too closely.

The crash remains under investigation.

