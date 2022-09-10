Pair of Juveniles Seriously Injured in Bridgeport Crash

Four people, two of them juveniles, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport.

It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.

The driver of the Escape was able to get out of his car via the passenger side, while firefighters had to work to extricate the driver of the Taurus.

Both drivers were taken to St. Vincent's Hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

The two passengers in the Taurus, both juveniles, had to be taken to St. Vincent's Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, later being transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Officials say there weren't any passengers in the Escape.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed against either driver.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information pertaining to the crash are being asked to contact Bridgeport Police Officer Thomas Gallbronner at 203-576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police Tip line at 203-576-TIPS.