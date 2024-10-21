Multiple people injured in tractor-trailer rollover on I-84 East in Farmington

Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate 84 East in Farmington late Sunday night.

Troopers responded to I-84 East near exit 39 around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer. During the crash, the tractor-trailer reportedly rolled over onto its side.

According to state police, multiple people were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection was called to assist with a fuel leak and Consumer Protection responded due to damaged produce.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The road was reduced to one lane during the investigation. It has since reopened.