Multiple people injured in tractor-trailer rollover on I-84 East in Farmington

Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate 84 East in Farmington late Sunday night.

Troopers responded to I-84 East near exit 39 around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer. During the crash, the tractor-trailer reportedly rolled over onto its side.

According to state police, multiple people were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection was called to assist with a fuel leak and Consumer Protection responded due to damaged produce.

The road was reduced to one lane during the investigation. It has since reopened.

