Multiple people taken to the hospital after car crash in Madison

At least three people have been taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash in Madison Wednesday afternoon.

The police department said they were called to an accident that happened on Route 80, or Old Toll Road, at about 4:30 p.m.

Officers discovered that three vehicles crashed, causing significant damage and injuring everyone inside.

Firefighters responded and extricated everyone from the car. Multiple people were taken to the hospital with injuries, but the extent is unknown, according to authorities.

The road was closed but has since reopened. An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-245-6500.