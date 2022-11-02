Hartford

Multiple People Injured in Hartford Crash

NBC Connecticut

Multiple people are injured after a crash involving several vehicles in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

Police said one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and that vehicle then rear-ended a wheelchair services vehicle on Kensington Street.

At least two vehicles appear to be damaged from the crash.

Investigators said two or three people were injured. An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene saw two people being put on stretchers. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us