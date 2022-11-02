Multiple People Injured in Hartford Crash

Multiple people are injured after a crash involving several vehicles in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

Police said one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and that vehicle then rear-ended a wheelchair services vehicle on Kensington Street.

At least two vehicles appear to be damaged from the crash.

Investigators said two or three people were injured. An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene saw two people being put on stretchers. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.