Multiple vehicles were involved in a serious crash in Vernon on Monday night.

Police said it happened at the intersection of Bamforth Road and Baker Road around 11:15 p.m.

Authorities did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but said the crash was serious.

There's no word on the extent of any injuries.

Bamforth Road was closed between Baker Road and Cemetery Road, but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.