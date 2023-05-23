Mystic Memorial Day Parade is Back On After Cancellation

After announcing that the Mystic Memorial Day Parade was canceled this year, the Mystic VFW shared an exciting update: it is back on.

The parade has been held in Mystic for more than 100 years. It is a tradition that many in the community look forward to.

Bill Landry, commander of the Mystic VFW, said it is his first year planning the parade and he did not know that they needed to get a permit from the Connecticut Department of Transportation 90 days in advance to hold the parade on the state road.

“With no permit, no parade. It meant that we weren’t able to have the parade after 100 years," said Landry. "It was very disappointing not only to us, but to the community."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the news hit her team hard and they immediately jumped into action hoping to help.

"At the end of the day, we wanted to be sure we could honor the veterans who lost their lives," said Chesebrough.

Working with the police department, the town got in touch with the DOT. Even though the deadline passed, the DOT reviewed the parade plan.

"Our staff is very familiar with the route, and after the review, we confirmed there was no roadwork planned, and there would be no conflicts along the way," Josh Morgan, a spokesperson for the CT DOT, wrote in an email. "We hope the community has a safe and enjoyable event."

The town got official word yesterday that the parade can be held this Memorial Day.

"To turn a pretty challenging situation into something more positive to be able to honor all of our lost veterans for Memorial Day," said Chesebrough.

"It definitely brings up the spirits of us and the community," said Landry.

With days to go, the Mystic VFW wants to make sure the parade is a success. If anyone would like to participate, they are invited to reach out to the parade organizers. They hope the parade will send a message to the families of those service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"That we are there and we are strong for them," said Landry.