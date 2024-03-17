Naugatuck Animal Control urges people to adopt shelter dogs as facility hits capacity

Naugatuck Animal Control is urging people to adopt shelter dogs as their facility hits maximum capacity.

The facility says it has more than seven dogs available for adoption and more are coming soon once their stray hold is up. You can see the dogs that are available here.

According to animal control, the dogs are very stressed and are starting to decline since the facility cannot help any more.

Residents are urged to consider adopting one of the shelter dogs. There is a $50 adoption fee and the dogs are required to be spayed/neutered within 60 days of adoption.

An application and a meet and greet is required. The visits are by appointment only.

Anyone with questions can contact Naugatuck Animal Control at (203) 729-4324 or by email at naugatuckanimalcontrol@gmail.com.