Naugatuck Police Taking Donations for Turkey Earthquake Relief

Naugatuck police are holding an earthquake relief drive for Turkey and they are collecting donations.

There will be a collection bin in the lobby of the Naugatuck police department until Feb. 25. See the video here.

Police are asking for donations of:

Winter clothing, for all ages

Shoes, for all ages

Blankets

Baby formula

Baby diapers

Toiletries

Socks

Flashlights

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

More than 20,000 people in Turkey and Syria have died and tens of thousands of people have lost their homes.