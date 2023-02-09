Naugatuck

Naugatuck Police Taking Donations for Turkey Earthquake Relief

Naugatuck Police Department
NBC Connecticut

Naugatuck police are holding an earthquake relief drive for Turkey and they are collecting donations.

There will be a collection bin in the lobby of the Naugatuck police department until Feb. 25. See the video here.

Police are asking for donations of:

  • Winter clothing, for all ages
  • Shoes, for all ages
  • Blankets
  • Baby formula
  • Baby diapers
  • Toiletries
  • Socks
  • Flashlights
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

More than 20,000 people in Turkey and Syria have died and tens of thousands of people have lost their homes.

Turkey 4 hours ago

Turkey Earthquake: Before and After Satellite Images Show Scale of Destruction

Syria Feb 7

How to Help Victims in Turkey and Syria After Deadly Earthquakes

news Feb 7

Turkey's President Erdogan Declares 3-Month State of Emergency for Quake-Hit Regions

NBC Connecticut and Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NaugatuckTurkey
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us