Naugatuck Student Charged Following Social Media Post

A 13-year-old Naugatuck student has been charged in connection with a social media post about a possible threat against his school, police said Friday.

The student, who attends City Hill School, shared a social media post late Thursday suggesting students at the school stay home Friday "because of what he might do," according to police.

Police said the student was charged with breach of peace and is due in Waterbury Juvenile Court on Friday.

The case comes as police across the country said there were several posts on social media Thursday, particularly on Tik Tok, claiming that there would be school shootings or bomb threats at schools in the United States on Dec. 17. No specific schools or locations were listed and they reinforced that there was no direct threat.

Naugatuck police said that, due to an uptick in unrelated threats at schools in the region, they will be increasing their presence and patrols at borough schools in the coming days.