NBC Connecticut announces new anchor lineup

NBC Connecticut is introducing a new talent lineup that spans the weekday and weekend morning shows, NBC Connecticut News Today, and 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. editions of NBC Connecticut News, which includes new anchor assignments for Shannon Miller and Amber Diaz and the addition of Toi Thornton.

Miller has been named a co-anchor of the NBC Connecticut News Today, joining Heidi Voight and Bob Maxon weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Miller has been with NBC Connecticut for nearly seven years, starting on weekend mornings and most recently anchoring the NBC Connecticut News at 4 p.m. She has also been a contributor on Dateline, reporting on true crime stories.

Diaz has been named co-anchor of the NBC Connecticut News at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. alongside veteran anchor Kevin Nathan. Diaz, who joined NBC Connecticut in April 2022, was instrumental in profiling and sharing the stories of the families and individuals affected by the tragedy in Sandy Hook and their journey to hope and healing in the docuseries Just Yesterday: Sandy Hook Ten Years Later.

Thornton has joined NBC Connecticut from FOX6 News in Birmingham, Ala., to serve as anchor for weekend editions of NBC Connecticut News Today. Thornton, who has seven years of experience as an anchor and reporter, has also hosted a mental health podcast called Undisclosed Trauma. He has given back to the community by collecting 1,200 ties through his campaign "Tie-ing Up Alabama with Toi." Toi is excited to call Connecticut his new home and is eager to connect with NBC Connecticut's loyal viewers.

"Shannon, Amber, and Toi's authentic journalistic approach to storytelling allows us to connect with our audience across multiple platforms, delivering the news the way people consume it now and into the future," said Tracy Davis, VP of News for NBC Connecticut.

"We are excited to move forward with these new teams, who will no doubt continue to honor and share the stories of the people and communities we serve," President and General Manager of NBC and Telemundo Connecticut Hank Guerrero said.

About NBC Connecticut Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Connecticut / WVIT serves its audience with local news and weather information across multiple platforms, including more than 40 hours of newscasts each week on WVIT and online at NBCConnecticut.com. The station is Connecticut's leader with Facebook and Instagram followers and provides mobile users on-the-go breaking news updates and weather information through a customized application. NBC Connecticut's commitment to excellence in journalism has been recognized with numerous Emmy Awards, the prestigious Peabody Award, and Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia University Award.