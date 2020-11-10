NBC CT Launches ‘Connecticut In Color'

Connecticut in Color with host Leslie Mayes gives voice to the stories, the people and the issues that make Connecticut special. We invite our viewers to participate in engaging, candid and inspirational conversations about race, ethnicity and gender. This is the only local show in the market that tackles these issues by taking our viewers out of the studio and into the community; introducing them to the people that contribute to the vibrant fabric of Connecticut

Segment 1

In this segment of Connecticut in Color we tackle implicit bias and racial injustice through the lens of an artist who has painted the portraits of victims of racially motivated violence. Rudy Shepherd’s Somebody’s Child paints the portraits of victims in an effort to celebrate their humanity and mourn the loss of life. The death of George Floyd has prompted dialogue nationwide, we discuss locally the necessity of empathy, healing and growth coming off this national call for justice.

Aldrich Museum: https://thealdrich.org/

Segment 2

In this segment of Connecticut in Color we explore the disparities that exists for women owned businesses and introduce you to two women who are finding ways to thrive. We also speak with the leader of a local non-profit dedicated to supporting the economic prosperity of women owned businesses who shares some of the resources that are available to Connecticut female-owned businesses.

Women’s Business Development Council: https://ctwbdc.org/