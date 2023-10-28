new haven

Nearly 1,400 people helped during free, two-day dental clinic in New Haven

The Connecticut Mission of Mercy hosts this event every year to help people who are underinsured or can't afford dental treatment.

By Jolie Sherman

Inside The Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven, patients of all ages could access free dental care.

Cleanings, x-rays, prosthetics and extractions were just some of the services available for patients. 

"By not eating a lot of junk food and brushing my teeth every single day," said Courtney Malcolm. of New Haven.

That's how 10-year-old Malcolm takes care of her teeth. This was her first free cleaning with the Connecticut Mission of Mercy. Others have come out before.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"I had a cleaning and three teeth pulled," said eight-year Navy vet Daniel Zelinas. "This is my fourth one. Top notch. Class operation."

On Saturday morning, there were 80 dental stations and a number of volunteers working to make patients look and feel their best.

The Connecticut Mission of Mercy hosts this free dental clinic every year. This weekend marked the 16th clinic and about 1,400 patients were seen.

Local

Glastonbury 2 hours ago

Vehicle lands against home after rollover crash in Glastonbury

2 hours ago

Week 8 Game of the Week: Manchester vs. Berlin

The clinic started at 8 a.m. and remained open until it reached full capacity.

"To get a hug from somebody, thank you so much you've changed my life, it's priceless," said Dr. John Conroy with Connecticut Foundation of Dental Outreach.

Dr. Conroy co-led the clinic's prosthetics department, helping people who were missing teeth walk away with a brand-new smile.

"This is a dental home for some of our patients, so we see patients year after year after year, and it's privilege to provide that service for them," said Dr. Conroy.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us