University of Hartford

Nearly a dozen students displaced after car crashes into dorm at UHart

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Nearly a dozen University of Hartford students are being displaced after a car crashed into a dorm on campus Friday night, fire officials said.

The fire department said they were called to 200 Bloomfield Ave. for a reported crash at 8:30 p.m. Responding crews saw that a car had crashed into a 3-story dorm building.

The building structure was compromised, and 11 students were evacuated and ultimately displaced, according to authorities.

City of Hartford License and Inspections is at the scene assessing the damage. The crash is under investigation.

