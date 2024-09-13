New Britain

New Britain Beehive Bridge Festival back for fifth year

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Britain hosted its fifth Beehive Bridge Festival on Friday. The Beehive Bridge was completed in 2019 and since then it has been synonymous with New Britain.

“It represents the very essence of who we are as New Britain,” said the city's mayor Erin Stewart. “You see it driving on the highway all the time and it’s very special to the city.”

The event featured music, entertainment, food, drinks and more. New at this year’s festival is a chance to zip-line across the bridge.

“We thought it would be a perfect thing for here, right on the bridge,” said New Britain Director of Parks, Recreation & Community Services Erik Barbieri. “You go up to about 20 to 25 feet in the air, and you zip-line down, you’ll be able to see over the highway.”

Food truck owner Omar Roasrio served food at the event for the second time. His truck, “Chef O’s Streatery,” serves a fusion of Puerto Rican and Mexican food. He said he recommends the loaded tostones.

“I prep for a lot. So first come, first serve,” he said.

This article tagged under:

New Britain
