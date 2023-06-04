New Britain Celebrates 10th Annual Little Poland Festival

From traditional Polish food to classic Polish music, New Britain brought people together for a special tradition on Sunday.

This year marked the city's 10th annual Little Poland Festival.

"I feel like I actually left the country and went to Poland," said Kim Pekari, of Rocky Hill.

Those who attended the festival could eat and shop along Broad Street. There was also live music, carnival rides and axe throwing.

"Even though I'm German, Swedish, and Italian, I love this one," said Phill Clauss, of Rocky Hill.

Organizers say New Britain has a vibrant Polish population.

"I think it's close to 20,000 people this area alone. This neighborhood has over 100 businesses. The majority of them are polish," said Adrian Baron, President of the Polonia Business Association.

One of those businesses is more than 50 years old. Stanley and Elizabeth Bialko opened Poladarex shortly after moving to Connecticut in the 1960s.

Inside, they sell a variety of t-shirts, sweatshirts, and Polish products. But on Sunday, they took their Polish pride to the streets.

"They just love to participate and love to see people come and celebrate the polish tradition," said Stanely and Elizabeth's daughter, Terry Newfield, of New Britain.