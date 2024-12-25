New Britain church feeds hundreds of people on Christmas Day

Members of South Church in New Britain were busy whipping up a delicious meal for their community.

"I'm making potatoes, mixing some mashed potatoes," said Kenneth Drake, who has been volunteering at this event for last six or seven years.

The church has been feeding families on Christmas Day since 1971.

"Yams, green beans, ham, and raisin sauce. Don't forget the raisin sauce," said Drake, listing off all the items on this year's holiday menu.

From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, South Church transformed into a dining room, where hundreds of people came to fill up their plates and enjoy a warm meal together.

What makes it all possible - the prep, the cooking, the cleanup - are the volunteers, their generosity, and their big hearts.

"I thank god to be able to be doing this. To be volunteering. We all need help, and it takes a village to help them," said Drake.

Volunteers put in a lot of time to make this dinner feel warm and festive with red and green tablecloths, fine china, and silverware. They didn't just feed those who came through the doors.

"Usually, we are the ones who help pack meals and get them to families that may not have the transportation to get here or may be homebound," said Krystal Tenner, of New Britain.

Organizers say more than 100 meals were delivered to people's homes this year. It's something Tenner has done since she was a teenager and now with her husband and three kids.

"This is the first thing that we do on Christmas morning even before we open our gifts," said Tenner.

Her daughter says she loves being part of it.

"It's not about getting gifts, it's about giving them, and I love seeing the people's faces when they light up," said Tenner's daughter, Alice-Marie.

It's a tradition of more than 50 years, thanks to people who celebrate Christmas by giving back to others.