New Britain community celebrates MLK Day through the arts

The late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King is one of many leaders who mobilized and led a wave of nonviolent movements during the Civil Rights Movement.

On Monday, he’s celebrated as a hero, and communities throughout Connecticut came together to honor his legacy and lasting impact.

“It’s important that my children are in touch with their history, their culture,” said Laz Davis, who attended an MLK Day celebration. “Back in his day, a day like today wouldn’t even happen. So, I think that it’s, you know, monumental in its own relative way.”

Connecticut’s Center for Nonviolence hosted a day full of events at the New Britain Museum of American Art. The day included African drumming, Afrobeats dancing, presentations from the youth, a poetry workshop and other activities surrounding the legacy of Dr. King.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“To see young people be empowered today,” CT Center for Nonviolence Founder and Executive Director Victoria Christgau said. “To see that they’re adopting these principles of nonviolence and helping their communities in their neighborhood, that means a whole lot to me today.”

She said King’s message of nonviolence aligns with their initiatives.

“Dr. King’s message was to institutionalize, internationalize, nonviolence,” Tyrone Massey said. “And that’s what we’re doing with this program here today.”

Massey has been in the Center for Nonviolence’s program for since he was 14-years-old. Now 25, he said nonviolence has become a lifestyle.

“If you could take anything away from today, it’s that somebody gave their life for you. So, what are you willing to give for others,” Massey said.