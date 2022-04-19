New Britain Man Arrested in Connection to Farmington Gas Station Robbery

A New Britain man has been arrested in connection to his alleged role in an armed robbery at a Farmington gas station back in February, according to police.

According to the Farmington Police Department, on February 27, officers received a report around 10:00 p.m. that an armed robbery had occurred at the Scott's Village Mobil Gas Station located at 843 Farmington Ave.

Police said two people wearing masks entered the store; one displayed a handgun and demanded cash and merchandise from the store employee before fleeing the area.

56- year-old Gilberto DeLeon from New Britain was arrested on Tuesday and faces several charges including robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and larceny.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two other suspects have also been identified in the gas station robbery, and additional arrests may be made in the future, Farmington police said.

Police said DeLeon has convictions for other robberies in the state. He is also suspected of committing armed robberies with other people in New Hampshire and New York.

DeLeon is being held on a $500,000 bond and will appear in court on April 20.