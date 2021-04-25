New Britain Man Dies After Crash on Route 9 in Berlin

A man from New Britain has died after a crash on Route 9 in Berlin on Sunday morning.

State police said 41-year-old Ahmed Durrant, of New Britain, was traveling on Route 9 southbound north of exit 23 around 12:12 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle.

According to investigators, the vehicle veered from the road, hit a metal beam guard rail on the left and right side of Route 9 and overturned before coming to a final rest in the left lane.

After the crash, state police said Durrant suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact TFC John Wilson #1060 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or john.wilson@ct.gov.