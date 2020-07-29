Erin Stewart

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart Announces Birth of Daughter

NBC Connecticut

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced the birth of her daughter, Lina Elizabeth, on social media Wednesday.

Stewart said mother and baby are home, happy and healthy.

"We are beyond thrilled to bring this little bundle of joy into the world," Stewart said in a press release. "Domenic and I are so excited to jump into parenthood and experience all of the joy Lina will bring to our family."

Stewart and her family thanked the staff at the Hospital of Central Connecticut.

The mayor said she will be taking some family time over the next few weeks as she adjusts to motherhood but plans to continue to serve as the city's chief executive during her maternity time.

"Thank you all for your love and support! We are over the moon and looking forward to this time now spent as a family of three!," Stewart said on social media.

