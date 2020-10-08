New Britain Specialist Provides Free Service for Hearing Impaired During The Pandemic

For Nicholas Wills helping people hear the world around them is more than just a profession but a passion.

Wills is the owner of Home Hearing, a new company that specializes in providing hearing aids. As part of his business he also provides free cleaning and repairs. The specialist says he's seen the need for help with the hearing impaired especially throughout the pandemic.

"As I started the business the virus hit which was bad timing. I had two options I could sit and sulk about the bad luck and bad timing or I can use my time to help people that might need my service," Willis said.

He went on to describe what he sees visiting the homes of his clients.

"When people aren't hearing it becomes isolating it can cause loneliness it can cause tiredness and so if you put the pandemic on top of that when people are on lockdown suddenly their anxiety levels are higher."

Jill Nuki is a customer and has been receiving help for six months.

"He is a miracle worker. The fact that it's free is quite amazing and he fixes them on the spot so you don't have to wait," she said.

Wills being able to come to Nuki and her husband, who don't travel often during the pandemic, makes them feel a lot safer.

"I got his number and I call him every time I have a problem and he comes straight away," said Nuki.

For Wills this is a dream come true and a goal realized.

"When I got into this by chance many years ago I never looked back and I can't imagine doing anything different."