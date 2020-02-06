New Britain

New Britain Student Diagnosed With Scabies

A student at New Britain’s Solterra Academy has been diagnosed with scabies.

Scabies, a skin infection caused by mites, is spread through direct contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

School officials said once the student’s parent informed the school, they cleaned and disinfected the child’s classroom and two other areas the child had visited. Any soft items the child may have touched were also removed and cleaned. The rest of the school underwent a deep cleaning that night.

Principal Dr. Gwen Killheffer confirmed no bugs were found at the school.

School staff has been advised on what steps to take to prevent the spread of scabies, and a letter detailing information from the CDC was sent home to parents, school officials said.

Symptoms of scabies include itching and a pimple-like skin rash. Some of the most common areas to see the rash are as follows:

  • Between the fingers
  • Wrist
  • Elbow
  • Armpit
  • Genitals
  • Nipple
  • Waist
  • Buttocks
  • Shoulder blades

Infants and young children may also see symptoms on the head, face, neck, and palms.

“...we are sure that our initial response and plans to monitor the situation to prevent further outbreaks is in line with all CDC and Health Department guidelines.  Solterra Academy remains dedicated to supporting the health and safety of all of our staff and students,” Killheffer wrote in a statement.

