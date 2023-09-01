New CT Lottery headquarters in Wallingford opens

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation’s new headquarters and claims center in Wallingford opened Friday morning.

The location at 15 Sterling Drive in Wallingford opened at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The claims center will be open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on state holidays. It will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.

The CT Lottery encourages players to visit ctlottery.org/ClaimPrize for information on how to claim a prize at the new claims center and to use the street address when using GPS navigation to the new location.

The claims center and visitor entrance is at the four-way stop at the intersection of Enterprise and Sterling Drives.

CT Lottery is honoring all valid claims that expired between Aug. 22 and Aug. 31 if you go in person to the Wallingford claims center no later than Sept. 29.

Claims made by mail should be mailed to CT Lottery’s new mailing address:

CT Lottery Claims Department

15 Sterling Drive

Wallingford, CT 06492

The CT Lottery said claims mailed to the former Rocky Hill address will be forwarded to the new Wallingford headquarters for processing, but CT Lottery is not responsible for lost, stolen, or undelivered mail.

Visit ctlottery.org/ClaimPrize for mailing instructions.

When headquarters is closed, winning lottery tickets for prizes up to $599 can be validated and cashed at any lottery retailer open that day.

High-Tier Claim Centers open that day are able to cash CT Lottery prizes up to $5,000.

Hours of operation for High-Tier Claim Centers and Sportsbook locations on Sept. 4:

High-Tier Claim Centers

Crossroads Card & Gift, Norwalk: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DADA Grocery, Waterbury: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sully’s Mobil Mart, New London: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sportsbook Locations



Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar, Shelton: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bobby V’s, Stamford: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Bobby V’s, Windsor Locks: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Shea’s Manchester 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Winners Hartford 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Winners Milford: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Winners New Britain: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Winners Sports Haven 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Winners Waterbury 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.