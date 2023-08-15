meriden

New date announced for Meriden Daffodil Festival

By Katie Langley

The 2024 Meriden Daffodil Festival will be held on May 4 and 5 at Hubbard Park in Meriden, the festival committee announced Tuesday.

Previously, the event was held in early to mid-April.

The change is meant to extend the daffodils' blooming period by several weeks and allow vendors and patrons to enjoy warmer weather at the festival. Meriden Parks and Recreation will plant the flowers in the fall.

The festival features a craft fair and parade, lots of food, rides and live music and plenty of daffodils.

