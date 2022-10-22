2 People Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into Keene, NH, Residence, Mayor Says

Two people who were on board a small plane were killed when it crashed into a building in Keene, New Hampshire, Friday night the city's mayor said in an update Saturday morning.

Mayor George Hansel said it was "fortunate" that no one on the ground died as well -- the plane crashed into the attached garage of a multi-family building on Main Street.

Hansel didn't provide the names of the two occupants of the plane, noting that the investigation was still in its early stages. He didn't know about how experienced the pilot was.

The National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration and New Hampshire Department of Transportation were all investigating, Hansel said.

"This airport has been operating for decades safely. This is a, thankfully, very, very rare occurrence," he said, adding, "We don't expect at this time that the airport's operations … will be impacted."

A building burned after being hit by a small plane in Keene, New Hampshire.

On Friday night, Keene Police Capt. Steve Tenney said emergency crews were called to an explosion and fire, subsequently learning a plane had gone into the building.

He added that the aircraft was a small, single-engine plane.

"We can confirm that there was a plane into the building and that no one in the house itself were injured, so there were no ground injuries, there were no transports."

Earlier Friday evening, Swanzey police said on Facebook that people are being asked to stay clear of lower Main Street in Keene.

"First responders are on scene of a plane crash with building fire," they said.

Marlborough police also posted to Facebook about the plane crash into a building on lower Main Street, saying the building is well involved with fire and people should avoid Route 12 near Hope Chapel.

Footage from NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger showed heavy smoke at 9 p.m., more than two hours after the crash was reported.

Southwest New Hampshire Fire Mutual Aid, which dispatches for numerous area police and fire departments, said the reported plane crash into a building was on lower Main Street and that the building is on fire.

