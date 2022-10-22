New England Magician Arrested on Child Porn Charge

A Massachusetts man that's provided children across New England with special moments was taken into custody Friday, accused of having nude photos of young boys.

45-year-old Scott Jameson of Sutton, Massachusetts was charged with one count of possession of child pornography and slated to face a judge in Boston Friday afternoon.

The charge stemmed from allegations brought by a non-governmental Cambodian agency, aimed at preventing the sexual abuse and exploitation of children, that alleged Jameson had been caught sleeping with two pre-teen Cambodian boys more than once and also had an improper interaction with a young boy in a park.

Jameson was halted by federal authorities at Logan Airport in Boston back in late August just after he had returned from a trip to Cambodia.

Authorities noted that they found a video of a young boy's genitals while conducting a search of Jameson's belongings. The boy appeared to be of Asian descent and between the ages of five and seven years old.

Investigators also found a device that contained more than a hundred photos of what appeared to be child pornography, including a nude photo of a boy that appeared to be between the ages of eight and ten years old.

Officials say Jameson is a dual citizen of both the United States and Cambodia.

Jameson told authorities that he has been a magician for over twenty years and has performed regularly at libraries, as well as private and public family events, across the New England area.

If found guilty, Jameson could face up to twenty years in federal prison and up to a lifetime of supervised release.

Those who may have questions, concerns, or additional information pertaining to this case are being asked to call 617-748-3274.