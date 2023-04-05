Millions of dollars in funding are being used to upgrades air filtration systems in Connecticut public schools, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

The funding will be used to make upgrades to heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

A total of $56 million is being awarded through the HVAC Indoor Air Quality Grants Program for Public Schools - a newly established state program that's administered by the Department of Administrative Services.

The governor's office said $150 million has been allocated to the program, including $75 million in state bonds and $75 million from the state's share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The $56 million grant represents the first round of funding released through the program. The initial round opened in September 2022 and school district looking for funding were required to submit applications to the state by Dec. 1, 2022.

The funding will go to school districts looking to make the following upgrades:

Replacing, upgrading, or repairing boilers and other heating and ventilation components

Replacing controls and technology systems related to HVAC operations

Installing or upgrading air conditioning or ventilation systems

Other similar work approved by the commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services

“One thing the COVID-19 pandemic exposed is that many school buildings, particularly those that are of a certain age, are in serious need of air quality improvements. Modernized ventilation systems provide an important public health function that filtrate the air and reduce airborne contaminants, including particles containing viruses. Most importantly, these air filtration systems will help ensure that our students can continue receiving their education in-person, in the classroom, where they learn best," Lamont said.

This week, the state announced a $150 million grant reimbursement program to help schools upgrade their HVAC systems. Region 18 Schools (Lyme-Old Lyme) has a $57.5 million project coming up for a referendum in November.

Public school districts in the state have already received more than $165 million for HVAC upgrades since the start of the pandemic. This funding came from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which was approved by Congress in response to the pandemic.

"One of our top priorities is ensuring that our students and educators have access to safe and healthy learning and teaching environments. I commend Governor Lamont for recognizing the importance of this issue and making investments to improve indoor air quality in schools. Healthy schools provide students and educators with classroom settings that are conducive to teaching and learning, ensuring better academic outcomes for our students," state Department of Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker said.