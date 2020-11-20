New Grocery Store Opens in ‘Food Desert' in Hartford

Key Food Supermarket, a new full-service supermarket, opened in Hartford’s Parkville neighborhood. It is just north of Pope Park, an area of the city with few grocery options.

“We’re happy to be here and we’re happy to offer our services to the community,” said Jeffrey Perez, the co-owner Key Food Supermarket.

Inside the 18,900 square-foot store customers can find aisles of food, fresh produce, fresh meats and a full bakery. It also has a section catering to the diverse community around the store.

“We did our research and we noticed we had a big community of the Columbian community, Mexican community, Jamaican community, as well as central-American, south American, Puerto Rican, Peruvian community. So we catered, we dedicated a full line for them,” Perez said.

Key Food Supermarket is in the old Save A Lot location.

Perez said they knew the store had closed down and this would be a risk, but it was one they were willing to take. His father and business partner opened CTown Supermarkets on Wethersfield Ave in Hartford 16 years ago.

“We’re trying to keep investing in Hartford because we see the potential. We know a city with the right foundation can keep growing,” said Perez.

Customers who spoke with NBC Connecticut said they prefer Key Food Supermarket more than Save A Lot.

“I came here [Save A Lot] like two times a month maybe, but over here, this new location, I’m coming more often. I’ve been here like three times already since they opened,” said Luis Soto, a Hartford resident. “They got American food, Spanish food. They got everything in here. So you don’t have to be jumping, let’s buy this here and go somewhere else. It’s perfect.”

“My son’s favorite items are always there when we come so I’m always like in-and-out the store. So I like,” said Jaydalee Pontes, a Hartford resident.