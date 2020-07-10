Police Accountability

New Haven Clergy to Discuss Concerns Over West Haven Police Response During Protest

Mikaela Adams

The Greater New Haven Clergy Association will come together Thursday to discuss concerns raised over the response by the West Haven Department during a protest Sunday.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Protesters calling for justice for Mubarak Soulemane, a 19-year-old who was shot and killed by Connecticut State Police trooper in West Haven six months ago, were marching on Main Street Sunday when a car drove through their ranks. Video shows the protesters blocking the car to prevent the driver from leaving, but when police responded, the driver was not arrested. Protesters said officers cleared the way so the driver could go on, then attempted to disperse them.

West Haven police confirmed that they arrested three other people during the protesters. The response has left protesters wondering why the driver, who they allege hit pedestrians, was allowed to go free while others were arrested. Protesters also questioned the police use of dogs to disperse the crowd.

Earlier this week, the West Haven Police Department issued the following statement:

On Sunday, July 5th, 2020 a peaceful rally was held on the West Haven city green with a march to the police station. The majority of the demonstrators conducted themselves respectfully and peacefully. The West Haven Police Department’s primary function during events such as this is the safety of the demonstrators as well as the general public.

Once the rally had ended there was an incident at the intersection of Main Street and Kelsey Avenue. I will not elaborate on said incident at this time due to the fact that the investigation is ongoing.

However, I will say that peaceful demonstrations are a freedom enjoyed in our country. Those that choose to be disruptive to the demonstrators or the general public will be dealt with accordingly. To those who were driving in the area at this time I thank you for your patience and cooperation.

Marchers Allege Driver Hit Pedestrians and Was Allowed to Leave

