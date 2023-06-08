new haven

New Haven educator honored with Life Changing Teacher Award

By Michael Fuller

In the Elm City a teacher is being honored for her good works, kindness and dedication to her students.

It was a day filled with excitement, energy and surprises at East Rock School in New Haven as Spanish teacher Magda Colon received the Life Changing Teaching Award. 

The purpose of the award is to celebrate impactful educators who are making a difference in the lives of their students and school communities. 

Partnered with Honored Schools, a non-profit national organization that focuses on teacher recognition, more than 250 nominations were submitted by students and families in New Haven and Mrs. Colon took home the award.

She said she couldn’t be more thrilled.

Colon describes the day as, "Happy excited and at the same time so appreciative and so overwhelmed."

"My prayers have been answered I pray for strength I pray for the right words to say so to be selected, it means that I guess I’m really making a difference," the teacher who comes from an educator family said. "I really do believe it’s my calling since childhood and I plan on doing it as long as I can."

Colon also received a $5,000 cash prize along with the award and said that this encourages her to keep showing up and keep being the teacher that she knows she is called to be.

